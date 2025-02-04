Jelly Roll joins 'American Idol' in all-new 'Artist in Residence' role

Jelly Roll becomes a permanent fixture for this season of 'American Idol'

Following his time as an mentor last year, Jelly Roll will join "American Idol" as a permanent fixture this season, which premieres March 9 on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- Jelly Roll is taking on a new role this year.

For the upcoming season of "American Idol," the award-winning musician will join as the "Artist in Residence," an all-new role following his time as a mentor in Disney's Aulani last year.

The "Artist in Residence" "will work closely with the Idol hopefuls, giving them firsthand advice on how to navigate the journey," says ABC. This will make Jelly Roll a permanent fixture for the season, with Hollywood Week marking his first appearance.

In a new video released by ABC, Ryan Seacrest and Jelly Roll celebrate the news. In his excitement, Jelly Roll picks Seacrest up with a huge hug! "It feels good when you helicopter me," he laughed.

Jelly Roll described how he felt about the role. "I feel like I'm giving them the energy they need. I'm uplifting and trying to get 'em going!"

"Let's go," says Seacrest, before Jelly Roll hoists him over his shoulder. "I'm not that heavy, huh?" They laugh.

A special preview of the new "American Idol" season will air following "The Oscars" on Sunday, March 2 on ABC. The new season premieres Sunday March 9 on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.