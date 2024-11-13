Jeremy Renner will be grand marshal of 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade

Jeremy Renner has physically recovered from the near-fatal accident he suffered last January, but the experience has stayed with him.

"Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner will be the grand marshal of the 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade on Dec. 1, organizers said Wednesday.

"I'm honored to serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's Hollywood Christmas Parade and excited to partner with Toys for Tots to bring joy to children in need," Renner said in a statement. "Their mission aligns closely with the work we do at the RennerVation Foundation, creating meaningful experiences for at-risk youth. This season of giving is about spreading hope, and I'm thrilled to share this moment with my family and friends from the foundation as we work together to make a difference."

Renner, 53, is an award-winning actor and philanthropist whose RennerVation Foundation is a youth-focused nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for at-risk youth and children in foster care. The star of films including "The Hurt Locker" and the "Avengers" series, as well as the TV show "Mayor of Kingstown," Renner has frequently channeled his influence toward philanthropy.

A popular tradition in Southern California, the Hollywood Christmas Parade features movie cars, bands from around the country, colorful equestrians, character balloons, floats and specialty acts. It will all be topped off with an appearance by Santa Claus. The full talent

lineup will be announced soon.

The parade will step off from Orange Drive and Hollywood Boulevard and follow a U-shaped route east to Vine Street, south on Vine to Sunset Boulevard, west on Sunset, then back to Orange.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and will be taped for broadcast on the CW Network at 8 p.m. on Dec. 14.

