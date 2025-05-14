Wife of Weezer bassist pleads not guilty to gun charges stemming from LAPD shooting

The wife of Weezer bass player Scott Shriner was charged Tuesday with a pair of felonies stemming from an alleged exchange of gunfire with police who were searching for a trio of hit-and-run suspects in Eagle Rock.

The wife of Weezer bass player Scott Shriner was charged Tuesday with a pair of felonies stemming from an alleged exchange of gunfire with police who were searching for a trio of hit-and-run suspects in Eagle Rock.

The wife of Weezer bass player Scott Shriner was charged Tuesday with a pair of felonies stemming from an alleged exchange of gunfire with police who were searching for a trio of hit-and-run suspects in Eagle Rock.

The wife of Weezer bass player Scott Shriner was charged Tuesday with a pair of felonies stemming from an alleged exchange of gunfire with police who were searching for a trio of hit-and-run suspects in Eagle Rock.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The wife of Weezer bass player Scott Shriner was charged Tuesday with a pair of felonies stemming from an alleged exchange of gunfire with police who were searching for a trio of hit-and-run suspects in Eagle Rock.

Jillian Shriner, 51, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to charges of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Shriner was originally booked on suspicion of attempted murder after she was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers during the search being conducted in her neighborhood in the 5300 block of Waldo Place. Officers were searching for three hit-and-run suspects allegedly involved in an earlier crash on the nearby 134 Freeway.

READ MORE | New LAPD bodycam video shows moment officers shot wife of Weezer bassist

LAPD released bodycam video showing the moment officers opened fire on Jillian Shriner, an author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner.

Shriner was not a target of the search, but officers in the neighborhood spotted her with a handgun in the yard of her home, according to the LAPD.

"The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times, however, she refused,'' according to an LAPD statement. "Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers'' prompting at least one to open fire.

Authorities later said Shriner actually fired the weapon, but no officers were injured.

Shriner "was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence,'' police said. "She later exited and was taken into custody.''

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to an arm, then later booked into jail. She was later freed on $1 million bail.

According to the LAPD, a 9mm handgun was recovered from her home.

Shriner is due back in court June 18 for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for her to stand trial.

Shriner has written multiple books, most recently an examination of serial killer Samuel Little titled, "Behold the Monster: Facing America's Most Prolific Serial Killer.''

Scott and Jillian Shriner were married in 2005 and they have two adopted children.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.