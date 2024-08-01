Biden celebrates freeing of Americans wrongfully detained in Russia: 'Their agony is over'

President Joe Biden is celebrating a prisoner swap that freed several wrongfully detained American citizens held in Russia, including Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, saying Thursday "their agony is over."

President Joe Biden is celebrating a prisoner swap that freed several wrongfully detained American citizens held in Russia, including Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, saying Thursday "their agony is over."

President Joe Biden is celebrating a prisoner swap that freed several wrongfully detained American citizens held in Russia, including Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, saying Thursday "their agony is over."

President Joe Biden is celebrating a prisoner swap that freed several wrongfully detained American citizens held in Russia, including Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, saying Thursday "their agony is over."

President Joe Biden is celebrating a prisoner swap that freed several wrongfully detained American citizens held in Russia, including Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, saying Thursday "their agony is over."

"Today, three American citizens and one American green card holder who were unjustly imprisoned in Russia are finally coming home: Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza," Biden said in a statement.

"All told, we've negotiated the release of 16 people from Russia -- including five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country," he said. "Some of these women and men have been unjustly held for years. All have endured unimaginable suffering and uncertainty. Today, their agony is over."

Evan Gershkovich (left) and Paul Whelan (right) AP Photos

Biden delivered remarks from the White House on the exchange, which officials said he was directly involved in helping negotiate. As he spoke, he was surrounded by family members of those released.

"It's an incredible relief for all the family members gathered here," Biden said. "It's a relief to the friends and colleagues all across the country who've been praying for this day for a long time."

RELATED: Russia sentences US journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years after brief trial

President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on a prisoner swap with Russia from the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden looked back at the family members and said "they never gave up hope" and that the day was "all about families being able to be together again."

Biden also thanked the other nations involved in the swap, which is the largest since the Cold War, saying "the deal that made this possible was a feat of diplomacy and friendship."

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a prisoner swap with Russia from the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"And let me be clear: I will not stop working until every American wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world is reunited with their family. My Administration has now brought home over 70 such Americans, many of whom were in captivity since before I took office," Biden said in the written statement. "Still, too many families are suffering and separated from their loved ones, and I have no higher priority as President than bringing those Americans home."

RELATED: Sister of Paul Whelan attends UN Security Council meeting, asks Russia to free her brother

"Today, we celebrate the return of Paul, Evan, Alsu, and Vladimir and rejoice with their families. We remember all those still wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world. And reaffirm our pledge to their families: We see you. We are with you. And we will never stop working to bring your loved ones home where they belong."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.