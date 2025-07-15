John MacArthur, pastor of Grace Community Church in LA, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- John MacArthur, the pastor of Grace Community Church in Los Angeles, died Monday at 86, his church announced.

"It is with both sadness and hope that the elders of Grace Community Church announce that Pastor John MacArthur has gone to be with the Lord after 56 years of faithful ministry," the church's website said. "Last week, Pastor John unexpectedly contracted pneumonia, and the Lord took him home on Monday, July 14."

Grace Community Church in Sun Valley made national headlines when it repeatedly defied health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by MacArthur, the church continued to hold indoor services despite a ban on such gatherings, while also refusing to enforce mask-wearing and physical-distancing requirements for churchgoers.

The church later received $800,000 when it sued the state and the county, claiming the COVID rules amounted to constitutional violations of religious freedom.

MacArthur is survived by his wife Patricia, four children, 15 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

City News Service contributed to this report.