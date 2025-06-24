'General Hospital' actor's final film to premiere Tuesday at festival, 1 year after his murder

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor's final film is set to premiere Tuesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

His movie, "Ciao, Mama," will be showing as part of the annual independent film festival, "Dances with Films."

The premiere comes just over a year after Wactor's May 2024 death.

The 37-year-old was shot and killed in Downtown L.A. while confronting several suspects who were trying to steal his catalytic converter.

Last month, an L.A. County judge refused to dismiss charges against the men accused of killing Wactor.

Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen -- who reviewed transcripts from a hearing in January before another judge in which the two men were ordered to stand trial -- said he found "sufficient evidence" to allow the case against Robert Isaiah Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, now both 19, to move forward.

Barceleau and Estrada have pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder and attempted second-degree robbery in Wactor's killing.

Barceleau is also facing a special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a robbery, along with allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm, causing great bodily injury and death to Wactor.

Barceleau and Estrada are also facing allegations that the crime was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, while Estrada is facing an allegation that someone involved in the crime personally and intentionally discharged a firearm, causing great bodily injury and death.

Two men charged with lesser crimes in connection with Wactor's killing were sentenced in January to state prison.

Frank Olano, now 23, was sentenced to the maximum term of five years and eight months behind bars as a result of his no-contest plea last October to one count each of being an accessory after the fact and receiving stolen property, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Leonel Gutierrez, 19, was sentenced to four years in prison -- eight months less than the maximum term -- for his guilty plea last September to one count each of attempted robbery and grand theft.

City News Service contributed to this report.