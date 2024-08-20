Johnny Wactor's mother speaks out after suspects charged with actor's murder

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mother of Johnny Wactor, the "General Hospital" actor who was shot and killed during a catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles, is speaking out after two of the four suspects arrested were charged with murder.

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both 18, were each charged Monday in L.A. County Superior Court, District Attorney George Gascón said at a news conference.

Barceleau, of Huntington Park, was charged with murder, including a special circumstance allegation of killing in the commission of a robbery, which could lead to a life-without-parole prison term. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both with allegations he was armed with a firearm.

Estrada was also charged with murder, but without the special circumstance allegation. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both also allegedly while armed with a firearm. Estrada's charges have a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"They're breathing air that my son doesn't get to anymore," said Scarlett Wactor. "I prayed that they were not juveniles so that they could be tried as adults."

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, both with allegations he was armed. The fourth suspect in the case, Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the killing, along with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wactor was shot and killed when he interrupted the thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car on May 25. Police said the 37-year-old had left work at a downtown L.A. rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw three men who had hoisted his car. Police said one of them fired at him without provocation and killed him.

Los Angeles police say the defendants are affiliated with the gang Florencia 13 and have lengthy criminal records.

"They have tattoos on their bodies that clearly demonstrate that these are hardcore gang members," said Moses Castillo, an advocate for the family.

Friends and family of Wactor say they're pleased with the charges but disappointed no gang enhancements were filed.

"I wish and don't understand why he wouldn't do gang enhancements," said Wactor's mother. "They are all clearly gang members of the same gang that will still be asked, and I am still hoping for a lot of stackable things on top of this."

Barceleau was being held without bail, and Estrada on just over $2 million bail, according to the DA's office. The four suspects were arrested last Thursday.

Friends, family and supporters of the 37-year-old actor gathered in downtown L.A. Monday morning, giving an emotional plea for the DA to pursue harsher penalties for the suspects.

The group "Justice for Johnny" also urged the city to take the strongest possible action against the suspects involved. Supporters called for federal charges to be filed.

Scarlett Wactor mentioned protected parking offered by her son's employer could've prevented her son's death.

"I hope that we can create change so there aren't that many more families like us," she said.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.