Join ABC7 for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walks in SoCal

Join the fight to help end breast cancer with the Eyewitness News team at the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walks across Southern California.

The Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk is a signature fundraising event to bring the next evolution in the history of the Race for the Cure series to the Southern California community and honor breast cancer survivors in a fun-filled day for the whole family.

ABC7 and Susan G. Komen, the world leading breast cancer organization, have partnered to bring awareness about breast cancer for Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Sunday, September 29

2024 Komen Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk

Pacific Life at Fashion Island

700 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Walk Day Schedule

7:00 a.m. | Event Site & Registration Opens

8:15 a.m. | Survivors and those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer meet at Hope Village

8:30 a.m. | Opening Ceremony

9:00 a.m. | Walk Begins

Register or donate here.

Sunday, October 5

2024 Komen Los Angeles MORE THAN PINK Walk

Exposition Park

700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles

Walk Day Schedule

6:30 a.m. | On-site Registration Opens

7:15 a.m. | Opening Ceremony & Pathway of Hope

8:00 a.m. | Walk Begins

Register or donate here.

Sunday, October 13

2024 Komen Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk

Town Square Park

11 Town Square, Murrieta

Walk Day Schedule

7:00 a.m. | Event Site & Registration Opens

8:00 a.m. | Opening Ceremony

8:30 a.m. | Walk Begins

9:00 a.m. | Post-Walk Celebration

Register or donate here.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.