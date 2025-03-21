Actor Jonathan Majors returns to the spotlight after assault trial with new film 'Magazine Dreams'

HOLLYWOOD -- Jonathan Majors is back in the headlines this week, both for his past legal problems...and for his latest role.

The old headlines involved Majors being convicted of a misdemeanor assault charge against an ex-girlfriend...a very public case back in 2023 that derailed his career. And earlier this week, a new audio recording surfaced, with Majors seeming to admit to his ex some of the accusations.

His personal life aside, Majors is hoping he can get his career back on track, starting with his role as a budding bodybuilder in "Magazine Dreams." Majors plays an amateur bodybuilder hoping to make it big in that competitive world. but with some inner demons, he's not in the best place in his life.

His character's journey includes mistakes, misfortune, even misery. Majors' own journey has had some of the same. In a recent interview with "The Hollywood Reporter," he said of his life today: "Have a struggle, learn, metabolize, grow."

I asked Majors what he's learned through this experience. "Keep your head up because you can't see anybody with your head down. You need to see people in order to connect. You need to keep your head on a swivel so you can find help when you need it and embrace that and try to take joy in that, in the healing, because if you want to go far, go with somebody else. If you want to go fast, go by yourself," said Majors.

Majors has gotten positive reviews for his performance as bodybuilder Killian Maddox in "Magazine Dreams." There was even Oscar buzz for him before the movie was temporarily shelved. Now, moving forward in life, Majors keeps Maddox with him.

"I've got a tattoo on my neck now that says 'rebirth' and that's what we're pushing towards," said Majors. "For Killian and Jonathan."

"Magazine Dreams" is rated "R."

