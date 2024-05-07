WATCH LIVE

Body of 6th Baltimore bridge collapse victim recovered, authorities say

The victim was identified as 37-year-old José Mynor López of Baltimore, Maryland.

CNNWire
Tuesday, May 7, 2024 10:20PM
Lawyers for the city argue the Dali's owner failed to repair known power problems before the collision.

BALTIMORE -- Salvage teams have recovered the body of the sixth - and believed to be the final - victim killed in the March 26 Baltimore bridge collapse, authorities announced Tuesday, marking a grim milestone in the weekslong recovery operation that followed the disaster.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old José Mynor López of Baltimore, Maryland. CNN has previously reported Lopez has three children and was the main provider of his family.

READ MORE: Baltimore files legal claim against owner and operator of Dali cargo ship that rammed bridge

A bulk carrier moves through a newly opened deep-water channel in Baltimore after being stuck in the harbor since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago, Thursday, April 25, 2024.
A carrier moves through a newly opened channel in Baltimore after being stuck in the harbor since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago, Thursday, April 25, 2024.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

"Investigators from the Maryland State Police, along with an FBI Victim Specialist and linguist, and a team of mental health professionals notified family members after a positive identification was confirmed," the Unified Command, a joint task force composed of police, Coast Guard and other government agencies to respond to the disaster, said in a statement online.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after a 213-million-pound cargo vessel lost power and slammed into the structure, killing six construction workers repairing potholes on it. The bridge was used by some 30,000 Marylanders every day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

