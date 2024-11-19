Dodgers enter Juan Soto sweepstakes, hoping to add another superstar to roster

The Dodgers are meeting with free-agent superstar Juan Soto on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Juan Soto sweepstakes has started and the Dodgers are entering the fray.

The 2024 World Series champions are meeting with the free-agent slugger on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Dominican is expected to command a massive deal, well above $500 million depending on the length of time covered.

Soto is considered the top free agent of the offseason. He played for the Yankees this year, facing the Dodgers in the World Series.

The Yankees, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Mets are among teams believed to be courting the superstar, who finished the season with 41 homeruns.