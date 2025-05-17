Judge approves plan to reduce population of troubled Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) -- A judge on Friday approved plans by the county Probation Department to draw down the number of youth detainees being held at the troubled Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, which has continued to operate despite state regulators declaring it unsuitable to house youth.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Espinoza in April ordered the department to develop a plan for moving detainees out of the facility. The Probation Department submitted that plan to the court earlier this month, proposing a scale-down of the population from about 280 to roughly 175.

The reduction will be primarily achieved by moving youth to other facilities.

"This plan reflects our continued commitment to balancing public safety, legal compliance, and the rehabilitative needs of the young people in our care," according to a Friday statement from the Probation Department in response to the ruling. "It is key to note that the court denied an indiscriminate mass release of youth, and that Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall will not be fully depopulated or closed."

"While the court's decision is an important step forward, certain variables -- such as facility readiness, youth evaluations, and required inspections -- must still be completed before the transition can begin. We remain confident in the strength of our plan and our ability to implement it responsibly and safely."

Despite the court ruling, some critics continue to call for a more thorough response to the issues at Los Padrinos. The county Board of Supervisors this month directed the Probation Department to consider implementing a series of recommendations developed by the county's Probation Oversight Commission.

The commission's recommendations included considering some youth for possible monitored release, an overhaul of the youth intake process to slow the influx of detainees to Los Padrinos, and moving lower-risk boys awaiting sentencing to probation camps. Other recommendations included moving girls and "gender-expansive" youth awaiting sentencing to the Dorothy Kirby Center in Commerce, and speeding the transfer of youth who have already been sentenced to their court-ordered placements.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she wants to see the population at Los Padrinos fall to about 100.

More than a dozen detention services officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of child endangerment and abuse, conspiracy, and battery.

L.A. County Public Defender Ricardo Garcia said in a statement his office continues to support release and alternative placements "that are individually tailored to the needs of each youth."

"Every young person deserves a chance to succeed, and it is crucial that we continue to ensure that youth are placed in environments that are conducive to their growth," Garcia said. "We strongly support the Probation Oversight Commission's recommendation of the immediate, safe release of eligible youth through rapid and thorough reassessments of detention recommendations. Secure placement should always prioritize the safety and development of young individuals, not merely punitive measures."

The Probation Department's depopulation plan is expected to be implemented over a 30-day period in phases, in coordination with the California Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) -- which must review youth facilities to ensure they meet state standards -- along with Juvenile Court Health Services, the county's offices of Education, Public Health, Mental Health and other partners.

In December, the BSCC declared Los Padrinos unsuitable to house youth detainees, citing various issues -- most notably staffing deficiencies. But the county, lacking any viable alternative to house the detainees, has continued to operate the facility despite the state order.

The Probation Department has repeatedly appealed to the BSCC to lift the ruling of unsuitability at Los Padrinos, insisting that improvements have been made. But state regulators have refused to budge.

The juvenile hall has been plagued with management and operational issues since it was hastily reopened in 2023 to house detainees relocated from Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights and Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar, which were both ordered closed by the state.

Los Padrinos has suffered from short-staffing, allegations of violence among detainees sometimes while probation officers allegedly stood by without intervening, and escape attempts.

The facility's latest black eye came in March, when 30 county probation officers were hit with criminal charges stemming from an investigation that uncovered alleged cases of "youth-on-youth violence" at the facility. Prosecutors said probation officers would arrange "gladiator fights" among the detainees. According to state Attorney General Rob Bonta, 69 fights were allowed to occur between youths housed at the facility between July and December in 2023.