Kaiser, National Union of Healthcare Workers reach tentative deal, ending monthslong strike

Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Sunday night, ending a monthslong strike.

Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Sunday night, ending a monthslong strike.

Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Sunday night, ending a monthslong strike.

Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Sunday night, ending a monthslong strike.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Sunday night, ending a monthslong strike.

Approximately 2,400 mental health and addiction medicine workers across Southern California have been on strike since October.

The employees have been fighting for the same pay and benefits offered to workers in Northern California.

The union will review the tentative agreement with its members and expects to complete the ratification vote by Thursday. If ratified, the agreement will go into effect immediately.

"Both parties wish to thank the mediators, Dr. Mark Ghaly and Darrell Steinberg, for their instrumental support during the negotiations," read a statement from Kaiser and NUHW.

Details of the agreement will be available upon ratification.