Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance at Compton High School graduation ceremony

The former vice president was personally invited by Compton graduate and student board member MyShay Causey, who plans on attending Cornell University in the fall.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at Compton High School's graduation ceremony Thursday morning.

The event was even more as special as it was the first graduation ceremony held at the new $225 million Compton High School campus, which was unveiled a few weeks ago at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Compton High's graduating class of 2025 includes 283 graduates.

According to the Compton Unified School District, 87% of them were accepted to 4-year and 2-year colleges, including Cornell University, UCLA, UC Berkeley, UC Irvine, CSU Long Beach, CSU Fullerton, Vanguard University, Compton College, Cerritos College, and Long Beach City College.

"The graduation marks a new era for Compton Unified School District and a powerful moment of pride for the Compton community," said the district in a statement.