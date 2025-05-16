Gunman pleads guilty to murder of bank teller Monica Leech during 1997 robbery in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- The gunman charged in the 1997 murder of bank teller Monica Leech, a mother of four who was killed during a robbery in Thousand Oaks, has pleaded guilty to the crime, prosecutors said Friday.

As part of the plea, Kevin James Ray will be sentenced to 19 years to life in state prison, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a news release.

Leech's family released a statement amid the development in the case, saying it provided them with a sense of closure.

"Losing Monica has been an unbearable tragedy. While nothing can bring her back, we are pleased that the defendant has accepted responsibility for her death," the statement said. "This outcome brings a sense of justice and accountability and allows us to begin moving forward while honoring Monica's memory."

On April 28, 1997, two armed men disguised as construction workers with raincoats, hardhats, and pantyhose as masks entered Western Financial Bank on Thousand Oaks Boulevard. They forced employees, including Leech, into the vault room and demanded they open the safe, according to investigators.

During the robbery, Leech and another bank employee were handcuffed by the suspects, forced to their knees, and Leech was fatally shot, prosecutors said. Leech, a resident of Camarillo, died at the scene.

KABC-TV report from the scene in 1997, the day the murder of Monica Leech was committed.

The suspects fled with a little over $11,000 in cash.

The case remained cold for more than 20 years until new forensic evidence and investigative leads identified James as one of the suspects. On March 13, 2023, he was charged with Leech's murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13 in Ventura County Superior Court.