King Charles briefly hospitalized amid cancer treatment

FILE - Britain's King Charles III smiles during his visit to the Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre in Forsinard, Highland, Scotland, July 31, 2024.

King Charles III was briefly hospitalized Thursday amid ongoing medical treatment for cancer, according to Buckingham Palace.

The king's cancer diagnosis was announced publicly by Buckingham Palace on Feb. 5, 2024.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.