Actor Jonathan Tucker steps in to help neighbors during home invasion in Hancock Park

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Jonathan Tucker is being hailed as a hero for rushing in to stop a home invasion in Hancock Park.

Part of the terrifying encounter with the alleged intruder was caught on camera - moments before the actor got there.

The incident happened Sunday around 6:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Neighbors watched a man walk around the neighborhood for at least an hour. Tucker, known for his role in the TV series "Kingdom," ran in to help as soon as the suspect entered one of the homes.

Doorbell video showed the moment the suspect walked in.

A mother and her three young children were inside. The woman didn't want to speak on camera, but said she told her daughters to run outside toward the back of the house. She added the man was just standing in the hallway.

Tucker had seen the man walking around the area and ran into his neighbor's house right after the alleged intruder walked in.

Minutes later, armed police officers showed up. Footage showed police walk the man out in handcuffs.

"My mom was walking our dog, and she came in and she's like 'Oh my gosh, someone broke in next door,'" a Hancock Park resident told Eyewitness News.

The neighbor added that the man was apparently going door to door and seeing if the doors were unlocked. She said she thought it was strange but didn't think anything more of it.

"It just gives you a feeling of being violated. It's scary, especially with kids," she said.

Neighbors say the suspect appeared to be talking to himself and seemed disoriented. He did not physically harm the family.

The man was medically evaluated and was believed to be suffering from a mental illness episode, the LAPD said.

Aside from his role on "Kingdom," Tucker has appeared on the shows "Westworld," "Parenthood," and the films "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (2003) and "Charlie's Angels" (2019).