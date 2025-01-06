Three Kings Day in SoCal: Families rush to buy 'Rosca' for Día de Los Reyes celebrations

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many families across Southern California are celebrating Three Kings Day on Monday, also known as Día de Los Reyes.

It's a Latin tradition that honors the day the Three Kings found the newborn Jesus, and officially marks the end of the holiday season for many in Mexico and Latin America.

Of course, the celebration isn't complete without a warm, delicious Rosca de Reyes.

The traditional oval-shaped sweet bread is a big part of the festivities, and the best part of the tradition is that inside each "Rosca," there is a small baby Jesus figurine hidden within the dough.

Whoever finds the figurine in their slice gets to throw a party!

The sweet breads take time to make, and bakeries like Sonora Bakery in East Los Angeles have been preparing for days.

One worker said they saw the most sales on Sunday.

"We're expecting to sell out today," she said. "We're actually having 'Roscas' come out all day."

You can learn more about Sonora Bakery's "Roscas" on their Instagram page.