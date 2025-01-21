La Cañada Flintridge community members throw pop-up appreciation party for pre-deployed firefighters

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- La Cañada Flintridge was one of several communities that was forced to evacuate during the Eaton Fire, and on Monday residents threw a pop-up appreciation party for fighters who were pre-deployed this week ahead of another round of powerful winds.

"I've been doing this since 1997 and I've never seen a show of support like this," Cal Fire Battalion Chief Joshua Rivers told ABC7.

The impromptu event was organized at La Cañada High School, where pizza, ice cream, snacks, and even takeout food from a Porto's Bakery were served in the gymnasium.

"The whole city -- everybody's trying to help," said Cynthia Xue, one of the residents who donated food.

Strike teams from Cal Fire, Los Angeles, Riverside County and Oregon were pre-positioned Monday night in the La Cañada area.

"Cal Fire's goal is to keep 90% of fires in California to 10 acres or less," Rivers said. "And the only way we can do that is to be quick -- especially when winds are blowing up to 50 mph or greater. The closer we are, the better."

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said nearly 5,200 firefighters on Monday were deployed in the areas of the Eaton and Palisades fires. Extra strike teams were also pre-positioned in Agoura Hills and Pacoima.

The Los Angeles Fire Department had 25 fire engines in Palisades Fire burn zone. Extra crews were also at stations in Shadow Hills, Woodland Hills and Hollywood.

And that means increased staffing. On Jan. 7 -- the day the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out -- there were15 extra-manned engines and 14 pre-deployed engines, according to the LAFD. On Monday, 64 extra-manned engines and 33 pre-deployed engines were in place.

Forecasters cautioned that gusts could peak at 70 mph along the coast and 100 mph in mountains and foothills during extreme fire weather that's expected to last through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service warned of a " particularly dangerous situation " across Los Angeles, Ventura and San Diego counties due to low humidity and powerful Santa Ana winds. Gusts will ease later in the day, but windy conditions are expected into Thursday.

Fire engines and water-dropping aircraft positioned across the region allowed crews to swiftly douse several small blazes that popped up over the holiday weekend, said David Acuna, a spokesman with Cal Fire.

"Our concern is the next fire, the next spark that causes the next wildfire," Acuna said Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.