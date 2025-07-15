Some LA County cities see disruption of trash pickup as workers honor picket line, strike in Boston

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- Teamsters union workers in some Los Angeles County cities are honoring a strike in Boston by refusing to cross the picket line, leaving trash in bins along the sides of local streets.

Workers in Boston have been on strike since July 1, where employees of Republic Services -- the nation's second-largest waste-removal and recycling company -- walked off the job amid a labor dispute.

Some workers in Southern California have been honoring the strike in an effort to put pressure on Republic Services.

Although there is no contract dispute in Los Angeles County, lack of trash pickup has affected cities including Rosemead, Inglewood, Compton and Whittier and Sana Fe Springs. In Orange County, affected cities include Santa Ana and Anaheim.

Customers received calls and text messages from Republic Services, saying the company was actively negotiating with union members in Boston amid an effort to resolve the labor dispute.

"I know there was a strike back in Boston," said Orange County resident Thom Coughran. "And from what I read, in solidarity, the people here in Orange County are going to do the same thing and not pick up trash. So I can understand that. But what's irritating is, Republic failed to put any notices out to its customers in Orange County."

"The good news is it's not starting to smell or anything yet," Coughran said.

As of Tuesday morning, Republic Services said there was no timetable for when trash pickup service would return to normal.

Some areas have trash drop-off areas designated by their respective cities.