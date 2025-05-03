LA County Fair kicks off 16 days of rides, food, art and animals at Fairplex in Pomona

The 96th Los Angeles County Fair will begin its 16-day run Friday at Fairplex in Pomona with the theme of "Art Unleashed," celebrating art in all its forms.

The 96th Los Angeles County Fair will begin its 16-day run Friday at Fairplex in Pomona with the theme of "Art Unleashed," celebrating art in all its forms.

The 96th Los Angeles County Fair will begin its 16-day run Friday at Fairplex in Pomona with the theme of "Art Unleashed," celebrating art in all its forms.

The 96th Los Angeles County Fair will begin its 16-day run Friday at Fairplex in Pomona with the theme of "Art Unleashed," celebrating art in all its forms.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 96th Los Angeles County Fair will begin its 16-day run Friday at Fairplex in Pomona with the theme of "Art Unleashed," celebrating art in all its forms.

The fair has partnered with several Los Angeles County art institutions to bring programming and activations to the fair.

The Getty will have programming every weekend throughout the fair including a hands-on print-making workshop with special demonstrations by Boyle Heights-based artist Aceves of Kalli Arte Collective and muralist and graffiti artist Fabian Debora will paint a large mural depicting "Love for Los Angeles."

The Music Center will bring Flamenco dancers to the Plaza Stage; the Getty Museum is bringing its Getty Pavilion, which intersects well-being and art; the Center Theater Group is creating a new play starring fair mascot Thummer, which will be performed every weekend; and Bob Baker Marionettes will perform every Sunday.

On May 17, the LA Opera will teach fairgoers how to sing like an opera star.

For the third year, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art will curate an exhibit for the Millard Sheets Art Center. "Before You Now" consists of artists' self-portraits, including those of Andy Warhol, Diane Arbus and Man Ray.

The Flower and Garden Pavilion will celebrate the Art of Flowers with "BLOOM 2 ART," where the interplay and kindred spirit between flowers, art and all peoples will be portrayed throughout the pavilion through creative and imaginative settings.

"The LA County Fair aims to inspire our guests by showcasing the limitless possibilities of art and imagination takes center stage," Walter Marquez, president and CEO of Fairplex, said in a statement.

"Art is a reflection of the creative spirit, and at the fair, it comes to life in countless forms, through crafts, culinary delights and even the excitement of the carnival."

The fair's carnival includes two new roller coasters, a new swing ride and a new Ferris wheel.

Changes to the fair include a larger roller skating rink at the fair's combination skating rink and video game arcade Skate-R-Cade and a new petting zoo with mini-horses, donkeys, cows, goats and pigs.

New food options available include the meatball mozzarella corndog and the chocolate strawberry cup, a cup of plump strawberries smothered in Belgian chocolate.

The fair's concert series begins Friday with the funk/rock/soul band War. Other artists set to perform are Shaggy and Common Kings (Saturday), Los Angeles Azules (Sunday), The O'Jays and Tower of Power (next Friday), Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan and Alicia Villareal (May 10), Chris Young (May 11), Zapp and Midnight Star (May 16), Dru Hill and Mya (May 17), Los Tucanes de Tijuana (May 18), Cheap Trick (May 23), Chris Janson (May 24) and Los Huracanes del Norte (May 25).

Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

The fair will be in operation from 5-11 p.m. on opening day with tickets purchased online priced at $9.50. For the remainder of its run, Thursday through Sunday and Memorial Day, the fair will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The fair will be closed Monday through Wednesday, except for its final day May 26.

Tickets for fairgoers ages 13-59 purchased in advance online are and $19.50 Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the three Thursdays, May 8, 15 and 22, will be $18.50. Prices increase throughout the month with tickets purchased online costing $21.50 May 9-11, $24.50 May 16-18, and $27.50 May 21-26.

Tickets for children ages 6-12 and seniors 60 and older purchased in advance online will be $15.50 throughout the entire run.

Tickets at the gate are $32 for ages 13-59 and $15.50 for children ages 6 to 12 and adults 60 and over.

Parking is $22.50 in advance online and $26 at the gate. RV parking is $43.50 online and $52 at the gate. RV parking is located at Yellow Lot/Gate 17.

Payment for parking, admission and concert tickets are cashless.

The fair evolved from a commercial-industrial show first held along the Southern Pacific railroad siding in downtown Pomona in 1921. It proved so successful that the businessmen who produced it held the first Los Angeles County Fair in October 1922.