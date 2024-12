LA County firefighter dies in 'active duty death,' officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County firefighter died in what was described as an "active duty death," the department announced Sunday.

Details about the firefighter's death, or the circumstances surrounding it were not released, but officials identified him as Capt. Michael H. Mercado.

He served the community for 25 years.

"We extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Capt. Mercado," the department said in a post on X.