LA County officials, firefighters encourage brush fire safety as Fourth of July holiday approaches

Los Angeles County officials are urging the public to help prevent wildfires and not set off fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

Los Angeles County officials are urging the public to help prevent wildfires and not set off fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

Los Angeles County officials are urging the public to help prevent wildfires and not set off fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

Los Angeles County officials are urging the public to help prevent wildfires and not set off fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition but keeping safety in mind is important especially when it comes to illegal fireworks, which can be dangerous and cause wildfires.

One spark in the dry, brittle brush can ignite a wildfire. Fire officials urge the public on the importance of fire prevention and have been using goats to clear out as much dry brush as possible.

Fire crews in Newhall also brought out heavy equipment Friday keeping an eye out for any sparks that could set off a massive blaze.

There have been multiple fires throughout L.A. County in just the last couple of weeks. The Post Fire burning near Gorman has torched thousands of acres.

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, fire officials encourage everyone not to set off fireworks and instead attend one of the city or county-sponsored fireworks shows.

"My one tip is please, please, please don't light off fireworks. It's about educating. Educating about what is out there and the opportunity you have to enjoy fireworks without having a situation where one little spark can ignite in minutes," said L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

"Any fireworks that start in Santa Clarita due to illegal fireworks use will be considered negligence and, of course, anybody responsible will face criminal charges," said LASD Capt. Justin Diez with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station. "I think it's just important to remember with the Fourth of July quickly approaching, it was previously stated -- leave the fireworks to the professionals."