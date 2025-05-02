LA man says thieves cloned key fob signal to break into his BMW

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles man says thieves broke into his BMW twice without smashing windows or leaving behind any damage.

Two different burglars broke into the car within a matter of hours by cloning the vehicle's key fob signal, the victim said. The thefts happened last week.

Dashcam video shows the men looking through the car that was left in the parking garage of a downtown L.A. apartment complex.

Despite locking the car, the victim says the burglars stole two drones, two Louis Vuitton jackets and a Louis Vuitton watch.

There was no damage to the vehicle.

Police are still investigating how the suspects got into the car and say they can't confirm if the two break-ins are related.