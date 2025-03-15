LA Marathon street closures set to take effect early Sunday before race kicks off at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people on Saturday took to the streets around Dodger Stadium for a 5-K race ahead of Sunday's 40th annual Los Angeles Marathon.

Saturday morning's warm-up race featured participants of all ages and abilities, including kids' races. Sunday's main marathon is scheduled to begin at 6:40 a.m. for the pro women, and at 7 a.m. for everyone else, also at Dodger Stadium.

Streets along the route will be closed starting at 3 a.m. The course stretches from Dodger Stadium to Brentwood, through Chinatown, downtown L.A., Echo Park, Silverlake and Hollywood, including long stretches of Hollywood and Sunset boulevards.

The finish line is at Santa Monica Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars in Century City.