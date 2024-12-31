LA Metro offering free rides on New Year's Eve

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- L.A. Metro is offering free rides in hopes of keeping revelers safe during New Year's Eve celebrations.

The free rides started at 4 a.m. Tuesday, and they'll remain free of charge until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

This goes for all Metro rail lines and all bus routes.

The agency will also provide extended 24-hour service on its rail lines -- A, B, D and E only -- while lines C and K will run through 2 a.m.

Plus, you can reserve a free ride on Metro Micro, the agency's rideshare service, on Tuesday by using the code Ring25, officials said.

Through Jan. 1, Metro Bike Share will be free for the first 30 minutes of the ride. Customers can redeem their free ride by selecting 1-Ride at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app. The ride can be redeemed multiple times using promo code 010125.

For residents in Orange County, the OC Transportation Authority will offer free bus rides for its fixed routes, starting from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1. No special passes will be required.

City News Service contributed to this report.