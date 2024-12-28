OC Transit Authority to offer free bus rides on New Year's Eve

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County revelers will be able to hop on a bus for free on New Year's Eve and arrive safely at destinations and home again, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced Friday.

The free rides will again be offered on all OC Bus fixed routes from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, to 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, the transit agency stated. No special passes will be required.

"OC Bus offers a safe and reliable way to reach popular destinations around Orange County, including ... Downtown Fullerton, Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and more," the agency said.

People planning to travel before 6 p.m. will be asked to pay the regular $2 fare -- but OCTA pointed out that youth and college students already enjoy free rides under the Youth Ride Free pass (for riders age 6-18) and the College Pass, which is available to students at all nine Orange County community colleges.

OCTA has been providing free New Year's Eve bus rides since 2002.