Los Angeles photographer charged with sexually assaulting 3 models

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 49-year-old photographer accused of portraying himself as an expert in the modeling industry has been charged with sexually assaulting three aspiring models in Los Angeles over the course of several years, prosecutors said Friday.

William Isaac Thomas Jr. is charged with three counts of oral copulation, two counts of sodomy by use of force and one count of attempted sodomy of an unconscious or asleep victim, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office.

The charges come as Los Angeles police detectives said they have identified six men that Thomas allegedly assaulted, and they are now looking for more possible victims.

"He preyed upon young men by promising them jobs and monetary opportunities he never delivered," LAPD Detective Brent Hopkins said in a statement. "Once he made them reliant upon him, the abuse began. Now that he is no longer able to harm these victims, hopefully more will be able to tell their story."

Thomas was extradited to L.A. after he was arrested out of the state, according to the LAPD. He was booked on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that Thomas sexually assaulted the first victim -- who was 18 at the time -- as that person was pursuing a modeling career beginning in 2017 through 2020, and that he allegedly sexually assaulted a second victim until 2023 after establishing a working relationship when that person was 19 to 20.

Thomas is also accused of beginning a working relationship with a third alleged victim, a man who was 19 at the time in 2022, and sexually assaulting him until 2023, according to the DA's office.

Each victim was being represented by Thomas as they pursued their modeling careers, prosecutors said.

"The courage these young survivors have shown in coming forward after enduring this unimaginable trauma and suffering cannot be overstated, and we stand with them in their pursuit of justice and healing," DA George Gascón said in a statement. "The alleged actions of Mr. William Thomas Jr. are reprehensible.

"Exploiting a position of authority to prey on vulnerable teenagers is an egregious abuse of power that our society cannot and will not tolerate."

Thomas is being held on more than $1.5 million bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

City News Service contributed to this report.