LA Pride Parade announces grand marshals: Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts, Andrew Rannells, 'TrinoxAdam'

Vanguard Grand Marshals Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts, Celebrity Grand Marshal Andrew Rannells, and Community Grand Marshals Trino Garcia & Adam Vasquez will be the faces of the LA Pride Parade.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Christopher Street West Association, the nonprofit that has produced the historic LA Pride celebration for more than 50 years, has announced the 55th annual LA Pride Parade Grand Marshals along with this year's theme.

The 2025 Grand Marshals are Vanguard Grand Marshals Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, Celebrity Grand Marshal Andrew Rannells, and Community Grand Marshals Trino Garcia and Adam Vasquez, aka "TrinoxAdam" - viral Angelinos who are overcoming stereotypes through their unexpected love story.

Organizers say the 2025 theme for LA Pride is "Pride Marches On," celebrating the LGBTQ+ community's tenacity and resilience.

The parade will also pay tribute to the city's first responders, relief organizations, agencies, officials and others in a special "Heroes of the Wildfires" section of the lineup.

The 55th Annual LA Pride Parade will again be broadcast live Sunday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ABC7.

Hosted by "Good Morning America" Saturday and Sunday co-anchor and ABC News transportation correspondent Gio Benitez and ABC7 anchors Ellen Leyva and Coleen Sullivan, the parade will also be simulcast on ABC7's streaming and digital platforms, Hulu and ABC News Live.

The live broadcast will include comprehensive coverage from "ABC7 Eyewitness News" reporters David González, Sophie Flay and Kevin Ozebek, who will be reporting directly from the parade route. They will capture all the festivities and can't-miss moments to help viewers at home experience this celebrated annual tradition.

After the parade, LA Pride will host LA Pride Village on Hollywood Boulevard, starting around 11 a.m. and ending in the early evening.

Now in its fourth year, this free street festival features programming on two stages, over 80 booths with local vendors and nonprofits, dozens of sponsor activations with giveaways and games, scores of food trucks and stalls, and two full-service bars for those 21 and over.

For the third year in a row, LA Pride is going to feature a "Ballroom Battle," the voguing competition created by New York City's Black and Brown LGBTQ+ communities, and made famous by the documentary, "Paris is Burning," Madonna, and the FX show "Pose."

LA's premiere ballroom houses such as House of Miyake Mugler, House of Ninja, and House of Gorgeous Gucci will compete in front of celebrity judges, including Margaret Cho, who will also be in the parade, riding with longtime LA Pride alumni Project Angel Food.

A curated art exhibition called "Bring the T" will feature works in multiple media by trans artists that represent their expression of the letter "T," and explore themes around trans discrimination and erasure but also activism, determination and fearlessness.

"This year LA Pride marks a pivotal moment for both the Los Angeles and LGBTQ+ communities," said Gerald Garth, CSW Board President. "Despite facing unimaginable challenges, our community has always emerged stronger. This year's theme, 'Pride Marches On,' symbolizes the strength of our community, and no matter the fire, hate or fear, Pride will always forge ahead. We look forward to embodying this spirit while celebrating resilience, hope, and togetherness."

More information about the official 2025 parade route and LA Pride Village stage performers and additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks.