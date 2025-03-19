'I'm out of words:' Man gets heartwarming surprise after losing everything in Eaton Fire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the days after the Eaton Fire, we saw so many stories of heartache and loss, but one man's interview with Eyewitness News struck a nerve.

"I lost everything," said Kevin Jordon during an interview at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia in January. "I lost all the money I saved up, lost my cat, lost my uncle's ashes, that was everything."

Jordon's interview quickly went viral. It garnered more than 300,000 views on ABC7's Instagram. Soon after that, thousands of people began reaching out, wanting to help.

Though the 26-year-old is still trying to get back on his feet, the Southern California Helpful Honda People are making the process a bit easier. The team stopped by Jordon's job at Ralphs on Tuesday and surprised him with a new computer and $1,000 in gift cards.

"I'm out of words, but thank you guys," said a smiling Jordon. "I really appreciate it a lot, and I'm doing good, too."

After his interview went viral, hundreds donated to a GoFundMe set up by his family. Through the community's generosity, Jordon was able to get a new car.

"They felt what I felt," he said. "I see the comments and everything so, reaching out to them, thank you a lot."

Jordon said his job and his love of dancing have helped him work through the grief and pain. However, the challenges aren't over.

Like so many others, Jordan is still struggling to find housing, forcing him to sleep in his car sometimes.

Despite the difficulties, Jordon remains focused on a brighter future and is determined not to lose the smile that now fills his soul.

"Get everything I need, a roof over my head, and just keep dancing," he said. "That's what I want to do: teach kids to dance, move forward ... that's my goal, and keep that smile going."