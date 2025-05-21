LA Zoo elephants Billy and Tina officially moved to Tulsa Zoo after controversy over their transfer

It's believed Billy and Tina were moved in the middle of the night amid controversy and lawsuits surrounding their pending transfer to the Tulsa Zoo.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Billy and Tina, who were the last two remaining Asian elephants at the Los Angeles Zoo, have officially been transferred after some controversy.

Last month, the zoo announced that the elephants would be moved to the Tulsa Zoo, a decision that prompted outrage and even legal action to stop their transfer.

Zoo officials on Wednesday confirmed that they arrived safety at the Tulsa Zoo.

"Although they will be missed, we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our members, volunteers, staff, and the more than 1.5 million guests who visit the Los Angeles Zoo annually. As they begin their new chapter, we know that Billy and Tina will receive the same love and expert individualized care that they have had at the Los Angeles Zoo," the zoo said in a statement.

Concern grew among animal activists this week after their enclosure was seen empty.

"We knew it was coming, with the shackles on them yesterday," Judie Mancuso, the founder and president of Social Compassion in Legislation, told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

AIR7 flew over their enclosure Tuesday and there was no sight of Billy or Tina.

"It was done secretly and surreptitiously," said Melissa Lerner, who is part of the legal team that was trying to block the elephants' transfer.

There was an offer on the table to move the elephants to a large sanctuary in Tennessee for free. However, it appears L.A. Zoo Director Denise Verret said no.

That raised questions because Verret is also the chair of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums - the very organization that has deemed it safe and humane to send the elephants to Tulsa.

"There is very well-settled research that it's virtually impossible for a zoo to be a humane environment for an elephant to live in," Lerner said.

Animal activists say the elephants don't belong in zoos and want to see them moved to a sanctuary.

"How could the mayor listen to her?" Mancuso said. "Why would she pick listening to this zoo director, with special interests, over all of Los Angeles?"

"The Zoo evaluated all available options including AZA accredited sanctuaries. Mayor Bass inquired about moving the elephants to a sanctuary - the Zoo worked to ensure that all viable options had been considered during the course of the Zoo's comprehensive evaluation.. The decision to move the elephants to the Tulsa Zoo was made with the health and well-being of the individual elephants as the top priority and at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and its Elephant Species Survival Plan (SSP) which advises on the management of the entire population of elephants in AZA-accredited institutions as a single herd. The Tulsa Zoo was the top recommendation of the SSP based on space, herd dynamics, and expertise of the staff. This option also ensured that Billy and Tina would be able to remain together," read the statement from the L.A. Zoo.