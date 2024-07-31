Ladera Heights could see big changes with proposed zoning plans from city and county

"There's a county plan and there's a city plan, and those two plans are competing, and they are adversely affecting us," said Ladera Heights Civic Association President Desobry Bowens.

LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some big changes are coming to Ladera Heights, and though it could be years before anything is done, residents of the quiet, upscale majority-Black community fear it'll mean more traffic and people in an already congested neighborhood.

Bowens said the county's Westside Area Plan and the city's Westside plan will change the look and feel of Ladera Heights.

Both plans will affect the area because while some of the neighborhood is unincorporated county land, other portions are city property.

"It's very important to us that we maintain the character of our neighborhood, and as we are forced by the state via legislation to increase density, we have to increase density equally across all areas," said Bowens.

What's the county's plan?

The county plan affects the Slauson Avenue corridor, and any property with a parking lot, including churches that are now surrounded by single-family homes and businesses all along the street.

The upzoning opens the door to mixed-use developments with high-rise housing next to traditional single-family homes.

What's the city's plan?

The city's plan proposes designating a portion of the Ladera Center on La Tijera Boulevard and the nearby commercial developments at the four corners of La Tijera and Centinela as "regional centers."

These properties could be sold down the line to developers who could potentially erect 5 to 6-story buildings, much like one on La Cienega, without height limits or parking requirements.

"Where are those cars going to go? I mean, I just think they haven't really thought through it all," said Teresa Taylor-Bolds with the Ladera Heights Civic Association.

As the community mobilizes to voice their concerns and find some middle ground, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell opposes the current upzoning plans, saying, "It is crucial that both the County and City of LA zoning plans be aligned on key parameters, including height and density, and that both plans be informed by Ladera Heights residents."

Tracie Lyons with the Ladera Heights Civic Association assures they're not against the development.

"We're really not. You know, we all have a number of children and folks who can benefit from property development, but it's got to be done properly and keeping with the character of the community where you have single-family homes," she said. "Putting high rises at will is not keeping with the character."

The Los Angeles County Planning Department will hold a community meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Knox Presbyterian Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

L.A. City Planning officials told Eyewitness News it plans to host an in-person community meeting within the next two months. They say the draft concepts for the community plans will be changed, based on community engagement, several times before being adopted in 2026.

The view more information on the city's plan, click here. For more information on the county's plan, click here.