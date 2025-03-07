Lakers fan drains half-court shot to win $100,000

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One Laker fan is $100,000 richer after sinking an improbable half-court shot Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The fan, identified only as "Mike," pumped both his fists in celebration as thousands of fans cheered.

Laker fans will have another chance to win big at the next Lakers' home game --but the jackpot will start back at $25,000.

Also on Thursday night, Los Angeles began a stretch of five games against some of the top teams in the NBA with a 113-109 overtime victory over the New York Knicks.

The Lakers have won eight straight and are second in the Western Conference at 40-21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.