Lakers to introduce JJ Redick as team's new head coach, one of the youngest in the NBA

JJ Redick, an ESPN NBA analyst who played 15 years in the league, will be one of the youngest head coaches in the NBA at 40 years old.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Lakers on Monday are expected to officially introduce JJ Redick as the franchise's next coach.

Redick, an ESPN NBA analyst who played 15 years in the league, will be one of the youngest head coaches in the NBA at 40 years old, just a few months older than LeBron James.

Last week, the Lakers agreed to a four-year contract with Redick, who is taking up his first coaching job after he retired from playing in 2021. He'll be the team's seventh head coach since 2011.

Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka became sold on Redick's ability to connect with players and his basketball IQ and believes surrounding him with an elite coaching staff will help to shorten his learning curve, sources said.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves spoke about his new head coach over the weekend.

"He's a basketball genius, I think as everybody knows," Reaves said. "I think he's going to make a good coach and I can't wait to get to work with him... I just can't wait to put our brains together and go have a good year."

Redick already has a strong relationship with James, with whom he co-hosts a basketball podcast.

However, Lebron could opt out of his contract with the Lakers this week.

ESPN contributed to this report.