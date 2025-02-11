Lakers' Luka Doncic donating $500K to help fire recovery efforts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Basketball superstar Luka Doncic already has one assist as a Los Angeles Laker.

Doncic announced on social media that his foundation is donating $500,000 to help recovery efforts from the wildfires that ravaged L.A. last month.

"It's been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires since I landed in LA," his post said. "I can't believe it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools and the places where they used to play with their friends.

"Today, my foundation is donating $500,000 to immediate recovery efforts. I am also committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds and fields that were destroyed, because every kid needs a safe place to play.

Doncic ended his message saying: "We're here to help, now and for the long haul."

The Lakers acquired Doncic in a trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks - a move that stunned the basketball world. He is expected to make his Lakers debut Monday.

ESPN contributed to this report.