Lamborghini driver crashes in Tarzana after fleeing from CHP, rescued by police and good Samaritans

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver wanted for speeding crashed a Lamborghini SUV on a street in Tarzana after fleeing from California Highway Patrol officers, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the residential 5600 block of North Tampa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Lamborghini overturned onto its roof after hitting several parked cars and a tree, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Officers and good Samaritans extricated the driver, who was trapped inside the SUV, the spokesperson said. The suspect was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries and listed in stable condition.