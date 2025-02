Lamborghini slips and slides on icy Lake Tahoe roads

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Lamborghini is one of the fastest cars on the planet -- but, apparently, it only takes a little snow and ice to slow it down.

In Lake Tahoe, a Lamborghini was caught on camera slipping and sliding on icy roads amid a snowstorm.

One commenter on Instagram identified the car as a Lamborghini Sterrato with all-terrain tires.

Other commenters said the video shows just how bad the road conditions were.