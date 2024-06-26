Lancaster shootings: 2 men dead after 3 separate incidents within a few hours

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in three separate shootings in Lancaster, and authorities Wednesday were trying to determine whether they were related.

The shootings happened in a span of roughly two hours, all within a few miles of each other.

The violence started around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near an apartment complex at Avenue J8 and 30th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The male victim in that incident was said to be in stable condition and was cooperating with detectives.

About an hour after that, a man was shot along Sierra Highway near Avenue H8. Details about that shooting were not available, but authorities said the victim died at the hospital.

Around 9:30 p.m., another man was gunned down near a Chevron gas station on East Avenue L. That victim also died at the hospital.

Investigators are looking into whether the three shootings are somehow related.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not available.