Landslide in Laguna Beach shuts down Thousand Steps Beach; portion of iconic steps wiped away

A landslide shut down 9th Street Beach, also known as Thousand Steps Beach, in the city of Laguna Beach Friday morning.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A landslide prompted the closure of 9th Street Beach in the city of Laguna Beach Friday morning.

The landslide was reported around 9:45 a.m. after a portion of the cliff tumbled down onto the beach, which is also known as Thousand Steps Beach. A portion of the iconic steps frequently used to get down to the beach were also wiped away.

City officials said the beach would remain closed until further notice. Additional details were not available.