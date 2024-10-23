All southbound lanes of 101 Freeway closed in Boyle Heights due to flooding

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway were shut down in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning due to flooding following a water main break.

The flooding was reported around 1:32 a.m. at 4th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

At one point, both sides of the freeway were completely closed, but the northbound lanes were reopened around 4 a.m. Video from the scene showed a large amount of water that overtook the freeway.

The CHP said all southbound lanes would remain shut down until further notice.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

