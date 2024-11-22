LAPD motorcycle officer injured in crash on 405 Freeway; northbound lanes shut down

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured in a crash that has shut down the northbound 405 Freeway in the Bel Air area Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near Skirball Center Drive and was reported just before 4:20 p.m.

AIR7 was over the scene as the officer was being loaded into an ambulance. The officer's condition is unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or when the northbound lanes will reopen. Traffic was backed up for miles following the crash.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.