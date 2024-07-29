LAPD officers open fire on burglary suspect who charged at them at end of standoff

BEVERLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police shot and injured a suspect who was barricaded inside a home in the Beverlywood neighborhood of Los Angeles after an attempted burglary overnight.

Officers responded to the home on Halm Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three suspects were taken into custody shortly after, but one suspect remained inside the home, prompting a standoff that lasted several hours.

The situation took a turn for the worse around 7 a.m. after the suspect finally emerged from a window on the side of the home.

AIR7 was over the scene as the suspect stood in a driveway in front of several officers with their weapons drawn. At one point, the suspect appeared to charge toward the officers, who then opened fire.

From the aerial view, it appears the suspect fell to the ground. It's unclear if the suspect was armed.

The condition of the suspect was not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.