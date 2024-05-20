LAPD releases bodycam footage of police shooting involving man with knife in downtown LA

LAPD released dramatic bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting with a knife-wielding man that happened last month in downtown Los Angeles.

LAPD released dramatic bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting with a knife-wielding man that happened last month in downtown Los Angeles.

LAPD released dramatic bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting with a knife-wielding man that happened last month in downtown Los Angeles.

LAPD released dramatic bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting with a knife-wielding man that happened last month in downtown Los Angeles.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released dramatic bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened in April in downtown Los Angeles.

A man is seen approaching officers with a knife as they open fire and the suspect is then taken into custody.

The incident happened on April 18 at about 2:50 p.m. in Skid Row as officers were wrapping up another call. The video shows the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Kyle Harpt, standing by an LAPD supervisor.

"As Harpt approached the officers they were alerted by community members that he was armed with a knife," said LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The LAPD supervisor keeps his eye on Harpt when the suspect suddenly makes a move.

"While holding the knife in his right hand, Harpt suddenly raised the knife and charged toward the officers and supervisor resulting in an officer-involved shooting," Muniz said.

"Hey don't reach for anything...move...shots fired, shots fired, hey stop," officers could be heard saying in the video.

Harpt was shot in the abdomen as the officer narrowly escapes injury.

The bodycam video shows the knife in the suspect's hand as he runs towards the officers. The supervisor quickly dashes out of the way as he pulls his gun out while the suspect continues running towards him.

The 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police recovered an 8-inch knife at the scene.

Harpt faces felony charges, including attempted murder on a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.