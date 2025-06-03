Port of Long Beach hosts largest U.S. Army Reserve military exercise training

A joint training operation called Operation Mojave Falcon is taking place in Long Beach, where the U.S. Coast Guard, Army Reserve and Port of Long Beach are collaborating to prepare troops for future missions.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A major collaboration is underway in Long Beach as the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Reserve and the Port of Long Beach conduct a large port training exercise known as Operation Mojave Falcon.

"This is the largest Army Reserve military exercise in American history and it takes place in multiple locations," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "Because the Port of Long Beach is a strategic port, it not only serves as a trade gateway, but it also serves as a major center for the defense of the West Coast and the defense of the nation."

Military personnel will conduct a variety of training exercises at the Port of Long Beach through June 9. The operation will involve more than 9,000 soldiers at locations nationwide, with Long Beach playing a key role in preparing troops for future combat missions.

"Here at the port, they're going to be doing roll on, roll off, which is driving vehicles on, loading them properly and being able to unload because that is their mission once they go to a foreign or deployed location," said U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Kristen Porter. They'll also be doing lift on lift off which is with cranes. And then there will be injects designed something like a mass casualty exercise part."

The training ensures that multiple branches of the military can work together and have the ability to respond to domestic threats and emergencies.

"Throughout this exercise, our crews are executing real-time coordination across multiple command levels through communications, command and control systems in a dynamic port environment," said U.S. Coast Guard. Cmdr. Stacey Crecy.

"It enables us to be able to work as a team to be able to respond to the nation when we are called to do so. It is not an if, but a when," said U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso.