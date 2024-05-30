Mountain lion in backyard makes beautiful, frightening sight for Agoura Hills couple

It was both a beautiful and frightening sight for an Agoura Hills couple: a massive mountain lion visiting their backyard.

It was both a beautiful and frightening sight for an Agoura Hills couple: a massive mountain lion visiting their backyard.

It was both a beautiful and frightening sight for an Agoura Hills couple: a massive mountain lion visiting their backyard.

It was both a beautiful and frightening sight for an Agoura Hills couple: a massive mountain lion visiting their backyard.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- It was both a beautiful and frightening sight for an Agoura Hills couple: a massive mountain lion visiting their backyard.

Peggy McClintick and Sally Tuchman have seen possums and other small creatures at their home but nothing the size of the big cat they spotted casually scaling their back wall.

"I was 50% 'This is the most beautiful animal I've ever seen in my life' and 50% terrified," Peggy recalled.

They couldn't believe their eyes when they received a notification on their phone and saw the footage.

"Was shocked at what I saw. Immediately woke Sally up, completely freaking out," Peggy said. "And then we were both freaking out about how close it was to our house our yard we walk in every day with our dog.

In the video, the mountain lion sniffs around a little, then stretches and hops agilely onto their wall.

The sighting of the large cat - who doesn't appear to be tagged - comes as crews are making major progress on a wildlife crossing over the 101 not far from their home. It's expected to be completed next year.

"These animals have been here a long time, and with the wildlife crossing less than a mile away I am sure there's gonna be more situations like this. But we have to find a way to coexist."