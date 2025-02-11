LASD announces $10,000 reward in fatal South LA shooting of 22-year-old woman

Raejonette Morgan was shot and killed last summer while driving her Mercedes near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and the 105 Freeway on-ramp.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced a $10,000 reward in the case of a 22-year-old woman who was shot and killed in South Los Angeles.

Raejonette Morgan was fatally shot last summer while driving her car near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and the 105 Freeway on-ramp.

Cellphone video captured several minutes of the shooting aftermath, just minutes after the gunfire ended.

It shows Morgan's white Mercedes stopped on the sidewalk with the driver's side window and door riddled with bullets.

The woman who shot the video said Morgan was still alive inside the car, motioning for help, but that a sheriff's deputy first on the scene refused to render first aid to her.

Morgan died two days later on July 4.

The sheriff's department said the deputy was unsure if the person in the car was the shooter or a victim and was calling for backup.

Morgan's family met with Sheriff Robert Luna after the shooting to discuss the case.

The mother of a woman killed in a South Los Angeles shooting met with L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna to air concerns about a deputy who witnesses say did little to help the injured woman.

"I am confident with the sheriff's department," said the victim's mother at the time. "I know that they are working as hard as they can. I know that it's going to be a long road, but I do feel like we're going to get to the bottom of this."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit at tip online on the Crime Stoppers website.