Woman found shot inside Mercedes near 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles; investigation underway

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found shot inside a Mercedes Tuesday evening near the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

Paramedics responded to the area near Vermont Avenue and the 105 Freeway around 7:45 p.m.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

The woman was found inside a white Mercedes with several gunshot wounds. Her condition is unknown. AIR7 was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured the vehicle's front passenger window riddled with bullet holes.

The front driver's side window was also shattered to pieces.

Information regarding a suspect or suspects has not been released.

Meanwhile, Vermont Avenue is closed to traffic. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.