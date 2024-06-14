Man with shotgun on Compton roof shot, believed to be dead

The man was found unresponsive on the Compton roof with a shotgun and shell casings nearby, but it's not clear who shot him.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies swarmed a Compton neighborhood on a report of a man on a roof with a gun Thursday night.

The situation ended with the man apparently shot and believed to be deceased at the scene.

The incident started just before 8 p.m. with reports of a man on a roof with a weapon in the 14000 block of Cahita Avenue.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies evacuated nearby homes as they investigated the situation.

Eventually deputies were able to make their way onto the roof where they found a man unresponsive at the scene. A shotgun and several shell casings were next to him.

He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, but it's not clear who fired the shot. The department says deputies discharged their weapons during the incident, but it's not clear if they were the ones who struck him. A department spokesman would not confirm if the man was dead but he appeared to be not moving at the scene and he was not transported to a hospital.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.