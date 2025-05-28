The 8th annual Latina Fest returns to Downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The 2025 Latina Fest is back for its eighth year to celebrate power, wellness, and legacy on Saturday, May 31, through Sunday, Jun. 1, in Downtown Los Angeles.

This is an outdoor festival that will be acknowledging Latinas who promote unity, diversity, and pride within the community.

The ABC7 Street Team will be there on Sunday handing out ABC7-branded español swag with our prize wheel.

This year's theme is the concept of legacy. A legacy that is passed down through generations from food, art, music, folklore, and history.

There will be two days filled with workshops, fitness, vendors, wellness experiences, music, food, and keynote speakers.

On Saturday, co-founders of Latina Fest, Bel Hernandez and Naibe Reynoso, will be hosting "Fun Run." Fun Run is a free run for all ages that takes place in Gloria Molina Grand in Downtown Los Angeles. It's encouraged to wear your heritage with pride, from your culture's country flags to favorite fútbol jerseys.

On Sunday, there will be keynote speakers like global activist and inspirational speaker Claudia Romo Edelman. Also special remarks by LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis and Los Angeles Consul General of Mexico Carlos González Gutiérrez.

There will be live musical performances by Las Chorizeras, an all-female Mexican music fusion group.

Attendees can expect a marketplace filled with 100 Latina-owned vendors selling culturally fueled art, jewelry, handbags, shoes, clothing, books, and more.

Festivalgoers will enjoy the La Catrina Fashion Show presented by designer and makeup artist Paulina. There will also be the "Magia Zone," which is all about self-care with sound baths, reiki, cultural ceremonies, and massages.

