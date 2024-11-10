LAUSD investigates racist texts to students amid call for district to declare state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Albert Carvalho condemned racist text messages being sent to Black Americans across the country, and said some of the messages were sent to students in the district.

"We are aware of racist and incendiary texts that are being sent nationwide, including to some of our students," Carvalho said in a message Saturday afternoon. "We unequivocally condemn this hateful and threatening rhetoric. We are investigating this situation. If you receive one of these messages, students and families should contact their school for support."

The messages, sent anonymously, were reported in several states, including New York, Alabama, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Reports began surfacing Wednesday of messages in several states, making references to slavery and picking cotton.

The FBI is investigating the reports.

"The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter," the agency said in a statement.

A senior law enforcement source told ABC News it has not been determined if the source of the racist text is domestic or foreign, but efforts are underway to find the origin.

Call for state of emergency over racist texts

Los Angeles Urban Policy Rountable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson will call on LAUSD officials to declare a state of emergency on Monday in response to the text messages sent to Black students.

"The racist texts that students at L.A. schools received pose a mortal danger to students from possible violence," Hutchinson said in a statement. "The surge in hate crimes and hate violence make it even more imperative that LAUSD officials take all security measures to protect and safeguard African American students."

Students in Rancho Cucamonga and Los Angeles were among recipients in several states who were sent racist text messages in the days after the 2024 election.

Nicole Nuñez, whose 15-year-old son attends a Stella Charter School in Los Angeles, said her son and some of his friends also got a similar text message. She spoke to Eyewitness News and shared her frustration.

"I don't understand why (there's) so much hate in this world. I don't understand why they don't like us because of the color of our skin," said Nuñez. "My question that I have is how do they know my son's name? How is all this information that is being sent out directed to minorities with our specific names? That's very scary."

Students at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga also were among those who received racist text messages.

City News Service contributed to this report.

